REPORT: LSU loses 4-star recruit Jaden Navarrette; flips commitment to Oregon

“No regrets for me, LSU is a great school and coach Orgeron is a great coach but I just felt like Oregon was the better fit,” said Navarrette. “I think it’s a better opportunity for me and it’s the best place for me overall. From a football standpoint, I like how they want to use me at Oregon and I think I fit the Pac-12 style of play a little better. The SEC is more of a running conference and the Pac-12 is more of a throwing conference. I’ll be able to rush the quarterback more, move around and make plays in space at multiple positions. I was mostly going to be an in the box linebacker at LSU but with Oregon, I’ll play outside ‘backer, inside ‘backer and even defensive end in certain pass rushing situations so I think it’s a better all around scheme fit for me.”