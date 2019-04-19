Oakdale native R.C. Slocum named Texas A&M Interim Athletic Director

“I’ve been involved with Texas A&M for 47 years, and have deep feelings about the University. I feel like we’re right on the cusp of greatness with our athletic programs. My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches and athletes that nothing has changed. Texas A&M is poised to enter into one of our greatest era of achievements. We have great coaches in place, state-of-the-art facilities and our alumni have been unbelievable supporters of our programs. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”