NOPD: Homeowner shoots suspected burglar trying to steal generator

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot a burglary suspect after he caught two people allegedly trying to steal a generator from his shed in the St. Roch Area, according to an initial police report.
The victim told police he heard an alarm Friday morning around 2 a.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Franklin Ave. indicating his shed had been opened.
He told police when he saw two people in the yard, he armed himself with two handguns, went outside and confronted the perpetrators.
One of the men turned and faced the homeowner, at which time the homeowner fired several shots and struck one of the suspected burglars in the chest. The second person ran away from the scene.
The burglar who was shot by the homeowner was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The shooting is under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.