Nola.com: New Orleans actor reported missing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans actor and playwright has been reported missing after he missed a show rehearsal, according to his friends who spoke to Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
The New Orleans Police Department confirmed Frederick Mead, 53, has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.
Mead is between 5 feet, 8 inches, and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has a medium build, dark hair and a beard, according to the report.
Mead has not responded to text messages. He did not show up for a Wednesday rehearsal, or his job at Tulane Medical School where he portrays a real patient to help teach medical students.
Mead hosts the radio program Hercules Radio Playhouse on WAMF LP 90.3 New Orleans.
Information about any of the missing persons can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
