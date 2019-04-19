No. 25 Florida powers past No. 10 LSU in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU put up a fight but couldn’t stop No. 25 Florida in the first game of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (24-15, 9-7 SEC) fell 16-9 to the Gators (26-14, 7-9 SEC) Thursday night. LSU has now lost five of its last six games.
Florida had 20 hits in the game, including four home runs. LSU finished with 16 hits. Antoine Duplantis was 4-for-5.
Ma’Khail Hilliard started on the mound for the Tigers and suffered the loss. He gave up six runs on seven hits in two innings. He had three strikeouts and one walk. His record dropped to 0-2. Every pitcher to take the mound for LSU gave up at least one run.
After a scoreless first inning, Florida blew the game wide open by putting up six runs in the second. The Gators put up another run in the third. In the fourth inning, Cory Acton hit a three-run shot to put them up 10-0. Another three-run homer in the fifth, this one by Brady McConnell, made it 13-0.
LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. A single by Cade Beloso sent Josh Smith and Duplantis home to cut the lead to 13-2.
Florida put up another run in the sixth inning. LSU scored two more runs in the seventh. A triple by Daniel Cabrera plated Drew Bianco and then Cabrera reached home courtesy of Beloso.
A home run by Brady Smith in the top of the eighth gave Florida a 15-4 lead. A solo home run by Saul Garza and a single by Duplantis that plated Josh Smith made it 15-6.
Austin Langworthy hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth to put the Gators up 16-6.
The Tigers rallied in the bottom of the inning but it wasn’t enough. A triple by Brandt Broussard sent Cabrera and Beloso home and a groundout by Giovanni DiGiacomo allowed Broussard to score to make it 16-9.
The teams will play again Friday at 7 p.m.
