Mueller drops obstruction dilemma on Congress

How far lawmakers will go, though, remains unclear. Republicans are eager to push past what Trump calls the "witch hunt" that has overshadowed the party and the presidency. And while Democrats say Mueller's findings are far more serious than initially indicated in Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary, they've been hesitant to pursue the ultimate step, impeachment proceedings, despite pressure from the left flank of the party to begin efforts to try to remove the president from office.