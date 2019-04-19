LSU gymnastics advances to NCAA Championships Finals

FORT WORTH, TX (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has advanced to the NCAA Championships Finals after placing second in the first session of the semifinals.
LSU finished with a 197.5125. UCLA scored 197.6750 to take the top spot.
“This was so hard,” said head coach D-D Breaux. “We started out a little slow but they gained momentum. Floor was huge and we could not have asked Ruby Harrold to start things any better. Kennedi Edney did not have a strong warmup today but she came through. Of course, Sarah Finnegan did what we’ve grown accustomed to. It was a total team effort.”
Michigan scored 197.2000 and Utah finished with a 196.7250. Michigan and Utah have been eliminated.
Oklahoma, Denver, Georgia, and Oregon State will compete in the second session.
Sarah Finnegan led all gymnasts on bars with a 9.9500.
LSU will compete for a national championship in Four on the Floor at 6 p.m. Saturday.
