Jennings boy raising thousands of dollars for friend with epilepsy

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Jace is a 5-year-old diagnosed with epilepsy, a disorder that makes him suffer from seizures.
He is currently on 3 daily medications to help control it. Jace’s mom, Amber Cooper said his condition has gotten worse.
"He can be having a seizure without any clinical signs of having one," Cooper said.
She said now he needs a service dog to help. That is where Landon came in.
Landon LaBouve is only 8-years-old but decided he was going to help after his mom told him about a Facebook post regarding Jace. He settled on a lemonade stand. And the community’s response was overwhelming.
“We raised over $2000 in about 3 hours,” Landon said.
“Who would’ve thought a lemonade stand could raise a $2000 in a few short hours,” Cooper said.
In just under a week’s time, Landon’s lemonade stand raised $7000. But LeBouve said that $7000 just scratches the surface compared to the full cost of a service dog, which can cost upwards of $50,000 easily. But Landon says he’s not going to stop selling lemonade until he reaches that goal.
Landon will be holding the next lemonade stand Saturday, May 11 in Jennings.
For details on Landon’s Lemonade and how you can help, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
"I'm going to try and meet that goal and if I go over I'm going to give it all to Jace," Landon said.
“Every super hero needs a sidekick," that’s the slogan of Landon’s lemonade.
"Him and Landon hit it off pretty well last weekend,” Landon’s mother, Brandy LaBouve said. “They're best buds now."
“It warms my hear to get a phone call from a complete stranger in a complete different town who says I want to give back, I want to help you,” Cooper said.
