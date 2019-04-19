FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler but excellent Easter weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the cold front now through the area, temperatures are much cooler to start the morning and you’ll want to take a jacket through the day thanks to gusty northwesterly winds keeping a bit more of a chill in the air most of the day. Rain chances are very low, but some wrap-around moisture behind a departing upper level low will bring some clouds at times and a few quick moving showers parts of Southwest Louisiana, but any should be brief and not cause you too many issues.
Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s but gusty northwest winds will certainly make for a cooler feel. Humidity values will continue to drop and heading into the evening, winds will begin to relax a bit after sunset but still remain breezy enough to add some nip to the air as low temperatures Saturday morning fall into the 40s.
Our forecast gets better and better through the upcoming weekend with full days of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with Easter bringing a little warmer feel thanks to return of onshore winds and highs in the upper 70s.
Rain chances hold off until the middle to latter half of next week. A slow moving cold front will work its way toward our area by next Friday, with scattered showers possible beginning Wednesday and each day through Friday, although conditions will again improve by the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
