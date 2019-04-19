FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cooler but excellent Easter weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the cold front now through the area, temperatures are much cooler to start the morning and you’ll want to take a jacket through the day thanks to gusty northwesterly winds keeping a bit more of a chill in the air most of the day. Rain chances are very low, but some wrap-around moisture behind a departing upper level low will bring some clouds at times and a few quick moving showers parts of Southwest Louisiana, but any should be brief and not cause you too many issues.