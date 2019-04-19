First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather Easter weekend; more showers next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, the clouds have increased and a few showers have popped up. These showers are small and are very isolated. However, they can still bring a lot of heavy rain for a brief time. Not everyone will see the rain. Just have a plan in places in case any showers hit your area. By around sunset, the rain should be coming to an end. There should not be any more rain after sunset. Also, the winds have been breezy. They should relax after sunset. Temperatures are also remaining nice and cool in the 60s for now.
After sunset, the temperatures will quickly be dropping. Throughout the night, the temperatures will fall to the lower 40s in some places and others will have temperatures start out in the upper 40s. Along the immediate coastline, temperatures will be a little warmer, but still cool enough to have a jacket if you have any late plans tonight or early morning plans on Saturday. The clouds will also clear out tonight as well. So, it will be nice and clear.
Saturday looks perfect to get out and enjoy the weather. There will be nothing but abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. I don’t even expect many clouds. With the abundant sunshine, the temperatures will warm up very quickly. After starting out in the 40s, it will warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Sunday will be perfect weather for the kids to enjoy some Easter egg hunting. Even in the morning, it will not be too cold. Sunday will start off in the mid 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures may get close to the 80 degree mark. There will be more sunshine and no chance of rain. So, any outdoor plans this weekend should be good to go!
Monday next week will begin to bring back the clouds again. I do not expect any rain though. So, it should still be a nice day. Just don’t expect abundant sunshine. In the morning, it may be mostly sunny, then by the afternoon, it should be partly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s in the afternoon.
Tuesday will begin to bring the rain back. There is a very low chance of some rain as of now, but it may increase a little bit by next week. Right now, I have a 10% chance of rain. There will be a few more clouds than on Monday. Temperatures will still be warm and reach the lower 80s.
Wednesday through the rest of next week is a bit tricky. The computer models are trying to figure out what exactly the next system may do. That will determine when and how much rain we will see on those day. It may also determine if we even see any rain at all! For now, Thursday looks to have the best chance of rain and I have a 40% chance of rain. Wednesday and Friday have a 30% chance. This could easily change as we get closer next week. So, stay tuned to the forecast.
By next weekend, the weather looks like it will cooperate a little better. There will be a few showers possible. I have a 20% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy with sunshine peeking through the clouds. So, it should be a nice weekend. Temperatures will be very warm reaching the mid 80s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.