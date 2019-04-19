First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather Easter weekend; more showers next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, the clouds have increased and a few showers have popped up. These showers are small and are very isolated. However, they can still bring a lot of heavy rain for a brief time. Not everyone will see the rain. Just have a plan in places in case any showers hit your area. By around sunset, the rain should be coming to an end. There should not be any more rain after sunset. Also, the winds have been breezy. They should relax after sunset. Temperatures are also remaining nice and cool in the 60s for now.