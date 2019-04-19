Family in desperate need of help after losing everything in fire

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A family is hoping to get some help after a fire destroyed their home, leaving them with nothing. Now, the entire family is displaced.
A mobile home at the Moody Dixon Trailer Park in Prairieville was reduced to rubble and all of their belongings were charred. A vehicle parked next to the trailer also caught fire. A tree nearby was still smoldering Friday, April 19 despite the heavy rains Thursday.
“We got nothing, nothing. A lot of sentimental values lost,” said Gary Weatherford.
Weatherford's bedroom was towards the back of the unit and he spent his morning going through what remains.
“The fire started in the closet right there and when we heard my brother running saying, ‘Fire, fire, fire,’ we run over here and it was too late,” said Weatherford.
His 88 year old father also lived in the home and has been in the hospital recovering from a stroke that happened before the fire. The family purposely did not tell him about the fire because he not only now has nowhere to live, but he’s also lost everything he once owned. His three grandchildren lived with him at this house. They have lost all their clothes, shoes, and other belongings. Now, they’re asking for help to try to get back on their feet.
The children’s ages and clothing/shoe sizes are below:
- John (5 years old) size 5T and shoes 6
- Mari (8 years old) size 6/7 and shoes 11/12
- Aaliyah (9 years old) size 7/8 and shoes 12/1
- Ashley (their mother) size 0 and shoes 7
- Grandfather size 30/30 and shoes 9.5
- Grandmother size XL and shoes 9
Anyone who wishes to donate can call Patricia at 225-253-4137. She will pick up the donations or provide a drop off location.
To donate financially, click here.
Note: WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign or Facebook fundraising campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.