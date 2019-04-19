Family in desperate need of help after losing everything in fire

His 88 year old father also lived in the home and has been in the hospital recovering from a stroke that happened before the fire. The family purposely did not tell him about the fire because he not only now has nowhere to live, but he’s also lost everything he once owned. His three grandchildren lived with him at this house. They have lost all their clothes, shoes, and other belongings. Now, they’re asking for help to try to get back on their feet.