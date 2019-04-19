CPSO: Identifying bumper stickers can make you an easy target for criminals

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Bumper stickers can tell a lot: a parent’s pride in their kid making honor roll, a spouse’s support of their husband or wife in the military, even support for different organizations.
But according to law enforcement, they can also tell criminals if you’re an easy target.
“These families put these bumper stickers on the back of their cars identifying their kids names and their schools," Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said.
Guillory said criminals can use your stickers to tell everything from where your child goes to school, to where you live, and even when you won’t be home.
“If they know that you’re going to be at the soccer field, baseball field, what’s going to stop them from going and breaking into your house, knowing that you’re watching your kid play soccer or baseball or football," Guillory said.
He said it goes beyond break-ins, a few years back, the sheriff’s office had an issue with criminals scamming money from people, just because they knew their kids names.
“These scammers were calling people saying, hey we have your kid, and we’re holding him, he’s been arrested, we’re police, you have to send X amount of money," Guillory said. "Well some of these people were really concerned and actually believed that, because they knew the name of their kid. Not knowing that they probably had it on the back of their car and gave the scammers the information.”
Even a bumper sticker showing your support for a gun organization like the National Rifle Association, can tell someone that if they’re looking to steal a gun, your car is a good target.
Guillory said it also goes beyond bumper stickers. Something as small as having your kid’s name on their backpacks can make them a target.
He also said to be careful oversharing when it comes to social media, like Facebook.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.