Cowboys ink first full recruiting class under Heath Schroyer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s an exciting time for the Cowboys as Heath Schroyer was able to sign his first full recruiting class as head coach. The group of seven includes five guards which is a position Schroyer feels they needed to improve. Wen you pair this class with the talent the Pokes have returning there is a lot to look forward to about the future of this program.
“We really put a premium on guys that fit our culture, fit where we’re trying to go, and are serious about school," Schroyer said. "They also have a certain skill set and certain size about them. I think that the combination of those guys really set us up for not only right now but for the future. In recruiting and building a program you always have to balance and reconcile short term needs and long term goals. I think that this class has really shown what we’re trying to do here with our short term needs but also long term goals. I’m excited about the guards we were able to bring into the program, we’re obviously looking to be a lot better. This team will look and feel a lot different, and I’m excited about that.”
While this class is guard-heavy, Schroyer talked highly of forward Truman Moore out of Snow College. Moore will come to McNeese with three years of eligibility remaining and Schroyer feels that he’ll be a difference maker with the maturity he’ll bring to the team.
