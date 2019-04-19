Cowboys ink first full recruiting class under Heath Schroyer

“We really put a premium on guys that fit our culture, fit where we’re trying to go, and are serious about school," Schroyer said. "They also have a certain skill set and certain size about them. I think that the combination of those guys really set us up for not only right now but for the future. In recruiting and building a program you always have to balance and reconcile short term needs and long term goals. I think that this class has really shown what we’re trying to do here with our short term needs but also long term goals. I’m excited about the guards we were able to bring into the program, we’re obviously looking to be a lot better. This team will look and feel a lot different, and I’m excited about that.”