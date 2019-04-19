Coroner’s Office: Number of unclaimed bodies up nationwide

“We always have an on-call investigator," Hunter said. "All of our investigators are well aware of the bodies that we do have here and have worked on all these dozens of cases. Once a body is cremated just because we’ve exhausted all resources we have to locate a possible family member, we don’t stop working on that case. All of these cases here dating all the way back to the 90s, when we receive possible information, or the advances in technology when it comes to new databases and different things, we are constantly running we are constantly running these names through these databases to see if there is a match or if there is someone looking for these individuals.”