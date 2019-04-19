3 charged for allegedly placing imitation explosive devices at schools, business

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Two men and a woman are behind bars, accused of planting imitation explosive devices at two Northwest Louisiana schools as well as using a similar device during the robbery of a check-cashing business.
- Lacentrusa Mayweather, 47, of Winnfield, has been booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on one count each of fake explosive device, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing.
- Paul Nash Jr., 41, of Jonesboro, has been booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on one count each of Principal to Fake Explosive Device, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Trespassing.
- Tabitha Gray, 42, of Ball, has been booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on one count each of Principal to Fake Explosive Device and Criminal Conspiracy.
The trio will be booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and all three are also charged with terrorizing, communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property for Nash and principal to communicating of false information of planned bombing on school property for Mayweather and Gray, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
On April 2, the trio allegedly placed a fake bomb at Lakeview High School in Campti and called in a bomb threat. Officials were able to recover the package without incident. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident in connection with a bank robbery in Campti that happened the same day.
On April 16, the three allegedly robbed the Castor branch of BOM Bank after planting a fake bomb at nearby Castor High School. Crews found and destroyed the phony device three days later.
Nash and Mayweather are also facing charges of communication of a false bombing, fake explosive device and criminal conspiracy in Winn Parish for a February robbery involving a fake bomb at a check-cashing business in Winnfield.
The investigation into these crimes and others are ongoing. More charges are possible, according to the LA State Fire Marshal’s office.
