Ancestry.com apologizes, pulls slavery-themed ad

(CNN) – Ancestry.com is apologizing for an advertisement that critics say romanticized slavery.
The ad aired on television and was posted to YouTube.
It depicted a white man in the 1800s asking a black woman to escape to the North with him.
The man holds a ring in his left fingers.
As the video ends, a marriage certificate appears on the screen, saying the couple portrayed was wed in Canada in 1857.
The ad was criticized for evoking images of slavery in the United States at a time when black women were subjugated and raped by white slave owners.
“Ancestry is committed to telling important stories from history,” Ancestry.com said in a statement. “This ad was intended to represent one of those stories. We very much appreciate the feedback we have received and apologize for any offense that the ad may have caused.”
