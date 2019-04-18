VIDEO: Atlanta Falcons troll Saints with ‘Game of Thrones’ themed schedule release

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlanta Falcons trolled the New Orleans Saints when the team released its schedule with a video produced a la the “Game of Thornes” introduction.
The video starts stylistically based on the introduction of HBO’s hit series. Computer animation shows different stadiums and teams the Falcons will play.
When it gets to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the animation shows a ram running over a Saints fan carrying a horn, and a referee that appears with a “no-call.” It pays homage to the play that literally knocked the Saints out of the Super Bowl when they played Los Angeles in The NFC Championship game.
The Saints have won the last three games against the Falcons, dating back to Christmas Eve 2017.
Fans can probably appreciate the creativity of the Falcons. But the team certainly isn’t “Lord of the Rings” when it comes to this NFC South divisional rivalry.
