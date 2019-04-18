Two arrested in Jennings for allegedly setting fire to office trailer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reports it has arrested a man and a woman in connection to a fire at an office trailer last October.
On the morning of October 8, 2018, the Jennings Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in determining the origin and cause of a fire in an office trailer on N. Frontage Road.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office says that aside from several areas of flooring suffering from burn damage in the trailer, the majority of the trailer was only affected by smoke damage.
After an assessment of the scene, investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.
While being questioned by another agency in an unrelated case The State Fire Marshal’s Office says that Elizabeth Johnson, 18, admitted to investigators that she transported Grant Myers, 21, to the trailer the day of the fire and told her that he set the fire while he was there.
Johnson was booked into Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on March 20, 2019 for accessory after the fact in connection to the arson case.
After further investigation deputies obtained a warrant for Myer’s arrest who was taken in to custody by Calcasieu Parish deputies during a traffic stop on April 17, 2019.
Myers was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for simple arson.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal thanks the Jefferson Davis and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance with the case.
