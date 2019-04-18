Tigers, Gators start series Thursday; first pitch delayed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU will try to right the ship this weekend at Alex Box Stadium against the Florida Gators.
The Tigers (24-14, 9-6) have lost four out of their last five games and are currently tied for third in the SEC West with Arkansas and Ole Miss.
The Tigers and Gators will start their three game series Thursday night at 8 p.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m.
The Gators (25-14, 6-9) have won four out of their last five games and are currently tied for fourth in the East with the Tennessee Vols.
Florida averages 7.1 runs per game and is hitting .289 as a team, with 70 doubles, six triples and 42 home runs.
Gators’ Leading Hitters:
- Brady McConnell: .373 batting average, 7 doubles, 8 home runs and 31 RBI
- Jacob Young: .348 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 home runs and 19 RBI
- Nelson Maldonado: .328 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs and 27 RBI
- Kendrick Calilao: .317 batting average, 6 doubles, 2triples, 4 home runs and 37 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.7 runs per game and is batting .268 as a team with 58 doubles, five triples and 32 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .357 batting average, 13 doubles, 4 home runs and 26 RBI
- Josh Smith: .331 batting average, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 19 RBI
- Chris Reid: .302 batting average, 8 doubles, 1 home run and 24 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .297 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 29 RBI
- Giovanni DiGiacomo: .286 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 triple and 11 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .284 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 37 RBI
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 15, Perfect Game 10, D1 Baseball 14, Baseball America 15
- Florida: Collegiate Baseball 25
Series Record:
- LSU leads the series 62-50-1
Pitching matchups:
- Game 1: LSU: TBA vs UF: Tommy Mace (6-3, 4.13 ERA, 56.2 IP, 18 BB, 48 SO)
- Game 2: LSU: Cole Henry (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 44.1 IP, 12 BB, 48 SO) vs UF: Jack Leftwich (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 32.0 IP, 6 BB, 30 SO
- Game 3: LSU: Eric Walker (2-3, 5.79 ERA, 37.1 IP, 14 BB, 28 SO) vs UF: Christian Scott (3-2, 4.60 ERA, 31.1 IP, 9 BB, 32 SO)
SEC series schedule:
- Thursday at 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
- Friday: at 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
- Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
