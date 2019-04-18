Three men indicted in Javid Duhon shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Daquan Tommie Arnaz Coleman, Solomon Tye Martin, and Jamall Joseph Miller have been indicted by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury.
The three men have been indicted on one count each of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and Miller faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Coleman, Martin, and Miller are suspects in the March 7 shooting death of 34-year-old Javid Duhon.
According to police, around 6:15 on the evening on Mar. 7, a passerby was walking near the intersection of Goos Boulevard and Knapp Street and discovered a man who had been shot. Police were called and 34-year-old Javid Dwayne Duhon was taken to the hospital where he died.
While three were arrested for murder, the investigation resulted in 13 arrest warrants being issued. Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said the “violent act stemmed from a rap group.”
Caldwell said that members of the group have been arrested on various charges, including for guns and drugs.
