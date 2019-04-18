SWLA Arrest Report - April 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2019.
Glenn Allen Duhon Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder; attempted possession of a Schedule I drug.
April Rachelle Trahan, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall Paul Bushnell, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.
Joseph Micheal Rodgers, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic.
Duston Wade Istre, 34, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Grant Michael Meyers, 21, Jennings: Instate detainer.
Daniel Jamar Wilford, 31, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Dennis Todd Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Michael Wayne Pettifield, 43, Longville: Contempt of court.
Chad Ryan Leblanc, 23, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Albert Z Jenkins, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Dale Ricardo Easterling, 43, Moss Point, MS: Federal detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Shawn Howard Arabie, 40, Kinder: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; simple burglary.
Kenneth Eugene Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Adaysha Shydoah Citizen, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Dylan Jamal Bartie, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to animals.
Cody Edward Wayne Zimmer, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Morgan Joseph Vallery, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse, probation detainer.
Carl Broussard, 52, Lafayette: Domestic abuse; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Jacoby Jawan James, 24, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion; domestic abuse.
John Douglas Burnworth Sr., 48, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 33, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000.
Shawn Andrew Simien, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Michael Ryan Heape, 19, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles (25 counts).
Kevin James Ellender, 30, Sulphur: Intimidating, impeding, or injuring a witness; criminal conspiracy.
John Gordan Willis, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.
