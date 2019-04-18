SWLA Arrest Report - April 17, 2019

April 18, 2019 at 5:20 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 5:20 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 17, 2019.

Glenn Allen Duhon Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder; attempted possession of a Schedule I drug.

April Rachelle Trahan, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshall Paul Bushnell, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.

Joseph Micheal Rodgers, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

Duston Wade Istre, 34, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Grant Michael Meyers, 21, Jennings: Instate detainer.

Daniel Jamar Wilford, 31, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Dennis Todd Trahan, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court.

Michael Wayne Pettifield, 43, Longville: Contempt of court.

Chad Ryan Leblanc, 23, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Albert Z Jenkins, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.

Dale Ricardo Easterling, 43, Moss Point, MS: Federal detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Shawn Howard Arabie, 40, Kinder: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; simple burglary.

Kenneth Eugene Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Adaysha Shydoah Citizen, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Dylan Jamal Bartie, 19, Lake Charles: Cruelty to animals.

Cody Edward Wayne Zimmer, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Morgan Joseph Vallery, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse, probation detainer.

Carl Broussard, 52, Lafayette: Domestic abuse; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Jacoby Jawan James, 24, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion; domestic abuse.

John Douglas Burnworth Sr., 48, Westlake: Instate detainer.

Jeremiah Monroe Spell, 33, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Shawn Andrew Simien, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael Ryan Heape, 19, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles (25 counts).

Kevin James Ellender, 30, Sulphur: Intimidating, impeding, or injuring a witness; criminal conspiracy.

John Gordan Willis, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.

