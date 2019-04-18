Suspect shoots victim, leads police on chase, crashes into tree on 22nd Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a shooting Thursday morning, the suspect led police on a chase, according to Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Police say a suspect shot a victim on Caroline Street and left the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with, what Keenum says, are considered non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect vehicle was identified and when officers with Lake Charles Police attempted to pull the vehicle over a chase ensued. During the course of the chase, the suspect turned on to 22nd Street and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing. Numerous officers from various divisions responded and assisted in this incident.
