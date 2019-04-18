Suspect killed man in front of 2 babies in NC drug deal, authorities say

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD/CNN) - A North Carolina man is facing child abuse and murder charges after he allegedly brought a 1-year-old and a newborn to a drug deal that ended with a fatal shooting.
James Hooker, 25, is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious mental injury or physical injury to a child.
According to warrants, Hooker took two infants, a 1-year-old and a 2-week-old, with him to purchase drugs Monday evening. During the deal, he allegedly shot 36-year-old Michael Farrington multiple times. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital that night.
Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that Hooker and Farrington had a physical altercation before the shooting, while Hooker’s girlfriend and children were in a car nearby.
“The incident resulted in serious mental injury to the child,” read the arrest warrant.
Farrington’s father, Mike Simms, spent the night at the hospital, hoping his son would pull through. He said the 36-year-old had three children of his own.
"I’m hurt, angry at the same time,” Simms said. “I’m trying to deal with the fact that I know he don’t bother anybody. He’s a good person, and this shouldn’t have happened to him. I know he’s not coming anymore. He’s not coming through that door anymore. That’s the sad part because he’s been there all the time.”
Copyright 2019 WTVD, Wake County Detention Center, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.