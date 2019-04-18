Street maintenance program fails at LC city council in 3 to 3 vote

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After much debate, a plan to analyze every Lake Charles city street failed at city council Wednesday night as members were deadlocked on the issue.
The $220,000 program would have gone down every city street to decide which need the most work.
“To use data to dictate what we’re going to do where in the city as far as our road networks go. Concrete and asphalt. The benefits of that from an engineer’s standpoint when you analyze it, is that it helps to prioritize how we’re spending our money it’s going to allow us to create a preventative maintenance program on our streets," Mike Huber, director of planning and engineering for the city, said.
Some council members were in support of the idea of the machine, citing its objectivity.
“If you have this machine going out there, it’s unbiased, it tells you how bad the condition of the road is and it gets done," Councilman John Ieyoub said.
Others were concerned about the close to quarter of a million dollar price tag.
“We feel it whenever we drive over it. So, we know the conditions of our roads and, like you said, I think we have a backlog of needs. By the time this data becomes useful to us, it’ll be stale," Council President Mark Eckard said.
“You know, some people, some of the council pointed out, and rightfully so, that obviously some of us can ride down certain streets in the town and we know this road is in bad shape," Huber said in response. “We agree wholeheartedly. We don’t need a machine to tell us that kind of thing. We probably already know about that and probably already have it in our capital improvement program to make repairs to those roads. It’s not that. It’s getting down to managing your road system long-term so we can save money for the city.”
While the item failed at the city council meeting, Huber said he plans to explore other options.
“We may try to develop some in-house staff resources, they would have to be trained, ecetera, but we will look into that as a potential option," Huber said.
Wednesday’s vote was three to three, meaning the item failed.
