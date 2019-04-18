Pregnant mom who was cited for toddler urinating in parking lot could go to trial after case isn’t dropped

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - A potty training issue that led to a citation ended up in court Thursday with no resolution, WRDW reports.
Brooke Johns, now 37 weeks pregnant, stood before a Georgia county solicitor and a judge Thursday morning to contest the ticket.
“Judge, I’m going to ask for a continuance,” Johns’ attorney said. “I have filed a motion for discovery in the matter.”
She pleaded not guilty, and her attorney asked for a bench trial because apparently there is body cam footage of the incident.
The expectant mother was told to take it easy and not lift anything heavy due to the impending childbirth. Instead of lifting up Cohen and rushing to the bathroom with him, she elected to let the boy relieve himself in the gas station parking lot.
“He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go,” Johns said.
The episode caught the attention of a Richmond County deputy, who issued the disorderly conduct citation.
“Accidents happen. And he was like, ‘Take him in the bathroom.’ What if I would have ran in the bathroom and someone had been in there? What I was going to let him do? Pee on the floor of the gas station?” Johns said.
The ticket said she "allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot. I observed the male’s genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location.”
The magistrate judge wanted to know if the body cam footage would be an integral part of the trial.
"I don't think so, your honor," the solicitor said. "Possibly the surveillance footage but not the body cam footage."
Johns’ attorney plans to review the body cam footage of the incident before a judge sets a date.
There’s still a chance it could be resolved before then, though. Johns just hopes everything happens before Cohen’s baby sister arrives.
The deputy who issued the citation said he was unable to comment.
Johns’ attorney also advised his client to not comment.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved