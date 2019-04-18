Louisiana shelter dogs heading to Wisconsin for adoption

“Wings of Rescue realized there’s disasters and there are overcrowded shelters throughout the country and there are shelters in other parts of the country that have empty shelters and why have pets euthanized when there are places and loving homes waiting for them,” Browde said. “What we do is we fly at risk pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas like the hurricanes, the wildfires, and the tornadoes and the flooding, to shelters where there’s empty kennel space and nowhere no local shelter pets are displaced by our flights."