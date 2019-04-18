Iowa man arrested for allegedly raping 17-year-old

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesperson for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Randall Bruney, 26, is accused of raping the girl at his Iowa home. According to Ivey the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office gave Jeff Davis Parish detective information that Bruney had been conversing with the victim via Skype.
Bruney then allegedly went to Calcasieu Parish and picked the girl up from her home on April 12 and brought her back to his home in Jeff Davis.
The victim told law enforcement that Bruney raped her and then forced her to take a shower before he would take her home.
Bruney was arrested by Calcasieu Sheriff’s Deputies on April 16 and then transferred back to the Jeff Davis Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is facing charges of third-degree rape.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.