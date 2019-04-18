Hometown Hero: Lamar Robertson

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Area man known for his decades of teaching vocal music to young and old alike is this week’s Hometown Hero. We found Lamar Robertson in one of his favorite spots: his rose garden.
“Instead of looking at all the beauty, unfortunately I look at the weeds,” said Robertson.
On any given morning, you’ll find Lamar out in his garden, weeding and pruning. Normally directing or singing in area choral groups, Lamar uses gardening as his escape.
“That’s what is rewarding about gardening is that if it’s not working right, just cover it up with some dirt and nobody sees it. If you cut a board wrong, you’re in big trouble.”
He’s picked up a few tips along the way.
“Chicken manure. My dentist, I won’t tell you who he is, raises chickens. So he brings me his chicken manure. And cow manure, sheep manure. Any kind of manure is wonderful.”
Lamar says he loves visitors, which happens a lot since he lives on a corner.
“Sometimes joggers, people walking their dogs. They’ll ask, ‘Can I walk through your garden?’. I just say ‘Yeah, how many roses do you want?’ I just love giving them away and the more you pick them, the more they bloom.”
Robertson is a member of the Southwest Louisiana Rose Society and leads music at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Charles.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.