LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Tracking storms in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 10:35 a.m.: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southwest Louisiana including Allen, Cameron and Jeff Davis Parish.
10:10 a.m.: Some traffic congestion is being reported on I-10 eastbound by users on the Waze app. The congestion starts at the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge and is reaching PPG Drive.
9:20 a.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Northern Vernon Parish near the Kurthwood and Hutton area. This warning will stay in place until 8:45 a.m.
