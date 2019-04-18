FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat quickly ending this afternoon for SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Storms continue to move out of the area this afternoon after giving a very rainy start to the day across Southwest Louisiana. The heaviest rain will continue to move away and out of the bulk of Southwest Louisiana with the exception of parts of Jeff Davis Parish through 2:00 P.M.
Our newsroom has not received any reports of flooding but there are some reports of flooding in portions of Acadia and St. Landry parishes in the towns of Crowley and Church Point.
With the heavy rain threat subsiding, our area will be in good shape by the time schools dismiss in the 3:00 p.m. hour and the weather will continue to improve through the evening and overnight with lows dropping into the lower 50s by early Friday morning.
The brunt of the heaviest storms brought only a glancing blow to Southwest Louisiana and are expected to continue to affect the Southeastern parts of Louisiana later this afternoon with a higher tornado threat for New Orleans and points eastward into tonight.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
