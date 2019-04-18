FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storms will linger into the afternoon upon arrival this morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - All eyes are on the severe weather threat looming over South Louisiana today ahead of a cold front that is currently moving through East Texas and will begin to push in to parts of Southwest Louisiana later this morning. You likely won’t have many impacts as you head out the door early for work and school this morning, but be prepared for rain and storms to begin arriving as early as 7-8 AM based on the forward speed of the storm complex over East Texas. Once the complex arrives, expect bouts of heavy thunderstorms, capable of damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and eventually flash flooding in spots.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for today in advance of the storms and a Tornado Watch could be issued later this morning by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center which is the official “heads-up” to the approaching severe weather threat. Remember, a watch means the ingredients are there for severe weather whereas a warning is more pertinent as severe weather has been reported or is imminent. Make sure to understand the difference and how you’ll plan to take action if a warning is issued for where ever you may be today.
The timeline of the greatest threat for severe storms could begin as early 7:00-8:00 AM as a few individual discrete supercell storms could fire up well ahead of the main line of storms. If these individual storms develop, the tornado threat will be higher, but if they do not manage to manifest over Southwest Louisiana then our severe threat shifts to the main squall line along the cold front and threats for damaging winds and hail will be the primary concern. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches will be possible today, and given the already saturated and waterlogged ground, it won’t take much for flash flooding to begin.
Once the front clears the viewing area later this afternoon, the severe threat will be over with only a few lingering showers through early evening. Something else of mention will be the gusty winds ahead of the front that will shift to out of the north later today. Clearing skies overnight will send temperatures down into the lower 50s by Friday morning.
A breezy and cooler Friday is expected with gusty northerly winds, lower humidity and a definite change to the pattern with a crisp feel to the start of the Easter weekend. Lows at night down into the 40s Saturday morning ahead of sunshine giving way to highs in the 70s and back closer to 80 by Easter Sunday afternoon. The next threat of rain will return by the early to middle portion of next week.
