FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and storms will linger into the afternoon upon arrival this morning

The timeline of the greatest threat for severe storms could begin as early 7:00-8:00 AM as a few individual discrete supercell storms could fire up well ahead of the main line of storms. If these individual storms develop, the tornado threat will be higher, but if they do not manage to manifest over Southwest Louisiana then our severe threat shifts to the main squall line along the cold front and threats for damaging winds and hail will be the primary concern. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches will be possible today, and given the already saturated and waterlogged ground, it won’t take much for flash flooding to begin.