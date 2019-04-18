First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat over; we will begin to clear into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The severe weather threat has ended for SWLA as the cold front has pushed to the east! We will begin to see a gradual clear up as clouds push to the east as well. Temperatures, which are already cooler than they were at this time yesterday, will continue to fall through the evening hours down into the low to mid 50s.
Friday’s forecast isn’t looking too bad, but we do see a small chance for some wrap around moisture and cloud cover. As the low pressure system that has moved off to our east continues to rotate some of that moisture could swing around the back side and bring in cloud cover and a small chance for rain. Any showers that do develop shouldn’t last too long as this front continues to move off to the east. If we do see that cloud cover stick around be prepared to stay on the chilly side with temperatures getting stuck in the 60s through the afternoon. If we are lucky enough to get that sun we could see temperatures reach the low 70s! Overnight, as any lingering cloud cover begins to clear we see temperatures fall into the 40s. Making for a chilly start to our Saturday.
We’ll definitely see that clear up into the weekend though with plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday! Temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s Saturday before falling into the mid 50s overnight. Meaning a crisp start to Easter Sunday, might want to grab that light jacket or sweater before heading out the door. We will warm to near 80 degrees through the afternoon though with unfortunately a little bit more humid conditions.
Monday, with high pressure off to the east, clouds will begin to move back in thanks to an increase in Gulf moisture across the area. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds as rain chances stay out of the forecast! We’ll once again flirt with 80 degrees as our high before falling into the mid to low 60s across the area.
Tuesday that rain chance returns, with only a 10% chance of a hit or miss shower. Clouds slowly build through the day transitioning from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. We’ll see temperatures near that 80 degree mark once again and temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.
By midweek that chance for rain returns as another system pushes through the area. This one brings the chance for a few rumbles of thunder, but no indication of severe weather at this time. We will continue to monitor this system as we head into next week.
