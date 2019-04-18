First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat over; we will begin to clear into the weekend

Friday’s forecast isn’t looking too bad, but we do see a small chance for some wrap around moisture and cloud cover. As the low pressure system that has moved off to our east continues to rotate some of that moisture could swing around the back side and bring in cloud cover and a small chance for rain. Any showers that do develop shouldn’t last too long as this front continues to move off to the east. If we do see that cloud cover stick around be prepared to stay on the chilly side with temperatures getting stuck in the 60s through the afternoon. If we are lucky enough to get that sun we could see temperatures reach the low 70s! Overnight, as any lingering cloud cover begins to clear we see temperatures fall into the 40s. Making for a chilly start to our Saturday.