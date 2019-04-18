Early voting begins Saturday in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon

By Hannah Daigle | April 18, 2019 at 12:19 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 12:19 AM

SWLA (KPLC) - Early voting for the May 4 municipal general election begins Saturday, April 20.

Local taxes in four parishes are on the ballot. For a look at what’s on your ballot click HERE.

There is nothing on the ballot in Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.

Early voting is 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., April 20-27, with the exception of Sunday, April 21. Early voting locations can be found below.

Calcasieu

  • Parish Courthouse- 1000 Ryan Street, Room 7, Lake Charles
  • West Calcasieu Business Center- 500 A, N. Huntington Street, Building B, Sulphur
  • Moss Bluff Library- 261 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

Allen

  • Allen Parish Registrar of Voters Office- 105 N. Fifth Street, Oberlin

Beauregard

  • DeRidder- 204 S. Stewart Street

Vernon

  • Leesville- Annex, 301 E. Courthouse Street

To learn more about your ballot, visit GeauxVote.com.

