Driftwood LNG project and pipeline receives federal authorization

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted authorization for the proposed Driftwood LNG export project and an associated pipeline.
The Driftwood LNG project includes an LNG facility that would be built on an 800-acre site located between mile marker 22 and 23 on the Calcasieu River, or about 5 miles south of Carlyss and about 96 miles of pipeline.
Construction is expected to begin this year with first LNG anticipated in 2023.
