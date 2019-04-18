CPPJ appoints new Registrar of Voters

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kim Fontenot has been appointed as the new Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Fontenot, who has been Chief Deputy to the Registrar since 2015, has been serving as interim Registrar of Voters since the March 23 retirement of Angie Quienalty, who served in the role since 1995.
Fontenot has been employed at the Registrar’s Office since 2002. A graduate of Barbe High School and a resident of Lake Charles, she is a Certified Elections & Registrations Administrator (CERA).
As the new Registrar, Fontenot said she wants to continue to educate the voters on elections and issues on the ballots in order to increase voter turnout. She also wants to encourage those not registered to vote to register.
The position of Registrar of Voters is a lifetime appointment.
