Costly errors aid in 10-4 loss to Southern Miss

McNeese (23-23) committed four errors in the game that led to eight of the 10 runs being unearned. The costliest error came in the fifth inning when the Cowgirls get the first two batters out then an error began an avalanche of hitting by Southern Miss (28-16) that led to a five-run inning that broke a 3-3 tie that gave the Eagles an 8-3 lead.