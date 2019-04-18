City of Lake Charles hosts Easter egg hunt for seniors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For many seniors, getting out of the house and socializing doesn’t happen as often as they would like.
“I’m not going to lie, I sit alone all the time by myself in my house,” Rosie Vital, a Lake Charles senior, said. “After my husband passed away, I don’t go anywhere, I wait on someone coming by to take me out.”
The city of Lake Charles has been trying to improve their lives by hosting social events. This week is a celebration of Easter with an egg hunt for seniors like Vital.
“I thank god for this, this is a blessing through the Lord,” Vital said.
Glenda Broussard said participating in these events keeps her and her husband moving.
“It’s great to get out there and pick up those eggs because we may have old bones, but they’re still workable,” Broussard said. “We still have a life even though we’re older and retired.”
Amanda Johnson is with the City of Lake Charles and said she hopes more seniors are encouraged to come out.
“It’s a day to just get out and be able to share their youth again,” Johnson said. “So we’re wanting our seniors to come out and get involved. We’re willing to open our doors to have a safe environment for all the citizens of Lake Charles.”
“It’s amazing to see all the people that reach out to you and you become friends, you become a family, and we are a family,” Broussard said. “I feel like these people here are part of our family.”
The City of Lake Charles says the next upcoming events for seniors are as follows:
- Senior Bingo: sponsored by Calcasieu Parish Public Library. 609 Sycamore St. April 25, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Senior Bingo: sponsored by Calcasieu Parish Public Library. 2808 Hillcrest Dr. May 14, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
