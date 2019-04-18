Carlyss firefighters save child’s cat from house fire

CARLYSS, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday was a normal day for the Carlyss Fire Department.
“We got dispatched for a call, for a reported structure fire," Christopher Marcoe, a Carlyss firefighter said.
He said when they got there, the found a mobile home on fire.
“There was heavy smoke rolling out of the trailer, we went ahead and made entry," Marcoe said. "They had told us there was a fire in the back room.”
They extinguished the fire quickly and were getting ready to leave when a little girl told them that her cat was missing somewhere inside the home.
“We grabbed the thermal imaging camera, and it helps us see in the dark, and we thought about looking under the bed, that’s where most animals like to hide," Marcoe said.
They found the kitten hiding there, scared and suffering from smoke inhalation.
“Breathing too much of that smoke inside can definitely mess up a cat and kill it pretty quick," Marcoe said.
He said unfortunately, many pets don’t make it out of house fires. But thanks to their work, along with EMS on the scene, the cat was saved and reunited with her owner.
“I felt it here, I was happy. I have pets, and I was happy that the little girl got to have her pet back,” Captain Steven Scalia said.
Scalia said it was a success story for the department, and also a good reminder that the most important thing during a fire is making sure the people get out.
The firefighters will handle the rest.
“You get out of the house,and we’ll hopefully find your pets," Scalia said. "Don’t go back in, we don’t want you to get hurt. Stuff is not important, you are important.”
The Red Cross has more tips on how to be safe in a house fire.
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.
- Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries.
- Talk with all family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.
- If a fire occurs in your home, GET OUT, STAY OUT and CALL FOR HELP. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.
For Marcoe, he said moments like getting to hand the kitten back to the little girl are what make the job worth it.
“She just had a big smile on her face," Marcoe said. "She was just happy to see her little cat. So, you know, that was gratifying to see that.”
