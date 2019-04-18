Bunny breeder asks families to think through adopting bunnies for Easter

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Brandy Brady at Bluff’s Bunny Farm in Moss Bluff says though they are adorable and make great pets, families should be ready for the life-long responsibility that comes with adopting small animals like bunnies, ducks, or chicks, especially adopting them for holidays like Easter.
“They take just as much responsibility as a dog,” Brady said. “I mean a try to educate everybody that walks up into my yard.”
Brady has been operating her bunny farm for close to 10 years, and says the trend of giving baby animals like bunnies, chicks, and ducks for Easter isn’t always the best idea, for both the family and the animal.
She said those animals are sensitive and can pass away if they are under too much stress or even kept at the wrong temperature.
“Any baby can be overheld and not make it in the next two days,” Brady said.
She said new pet owners need to understand they need be groomed, taken to the vet, regularly fed, and be taken care of just like any other pet.
She hopes if children are hoping for a living surprise Easter morning, they need to know the responsibility of caring for a life.
Brady says if anyone has questions or needs help caring for small animals like bunnies, they can contact her on Facebook.
“This is definitely not just a living fuzzy thing,” Brady said. “I think they need to talk about this as a family if this is the right pet for them to come into their home. These are part of your family, these are babies, they are only going to grow up to be a little bit bigger than this. They are part of your family and they need to be loved and cared for every day.”
