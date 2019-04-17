Baton Rouge man sentenced to federal prison after threatening to kill president

“The safety and well-being of our elected officials is an extraordinarily important component of a properly functioning democracy. This conviction and sentence should send a clear message to those who may make threats against the president that federal law enforcement takes such matters seriously and will investigate and prosecute those responsible for such behavior. I am very proud of the work of our dedicated staff and of the Unites States Secret Service who worked quickly and diligently on this important case,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.