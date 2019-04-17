Baton Rouge man sentenced to federal prison after threatening to kill president

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to federal prison after making threats against President Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, April 17 that Henry Rayborn, 63, has been sentenced to just under four years (46 months) in prison for making threats against the president. Rayborn is also sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
DOJ officials say in March of 2018, Rayborn made several threats indicating he had access to guns and was planning to kill President Trump. The investigation showed Rayborn knowingly and willfully made these threats about his intent to kill the president and intended for them to be taken seriously.
“The safety and well-being of our elected officials is an extraordinarily important component of a properly functioning democracy. This conviction and sentence should send a clear message to those who may make threats against the president that federal law enforcement takes such matters seriously and will investigate and prosecute those responsible for such behavior. I am very proud of the work of our dedicated staff and of the Unites States Secret Service who worked quickly and diligently on this important case,” said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.