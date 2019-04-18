After Further Review: Five takes from Saints schedule

Houston at home, LA Rams on the road, Seattle on the road and Dallas at home. That’s four playoff teams in the first four weeks of the season. Welcome to the 2019 season, Saints. The first quarter of the season has been so crucial to the Saints in the past under Sean Payton. In the years they finished 1-3 or worse, they’ve never made the playoffs. In the years they finished 3-1 or better, they’ve always made the playoffs. In the two years they went 2-2, they made the playoffs once and missed it once.