What Saints fans need to know before the NFL releases regular season schedule Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL will release their regular season schedule Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Right now, we know who the Saints will play in 2019, we just need the dates and times.
The Saints home schedule in 2019 will consist of NFC South rivals Panthers, Falcons, and Buccaneers. New Orleans is also matched up with the NFC West, so the Black and Gold will host the Cardinals and Niners. From the AFC South it’s the Texans and Colts coming to the “Crescent City.”
The Black and Gold’s most-talked about road matchup this season, visiting the L.A. Rams. Last year, the Saints lost to the Rams in the NFC Championship game. The matchup will most be remembered for the "NOLA no-call.
Sean Payton’s squad will also visit the Titans, Jaguars, Bears, Seahawks, and members of the NFC South.
In the preseason, the Saints will host the Vikings (week 1), and the Dolphins (week 4). Hit the road to face the Chargers (week 2), and (Jets (week 3).
Games against the Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins can be watched on the Gray family of networks.
