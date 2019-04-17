Saints play Rams in Wk. 2, Falcons on Thanksgiving as schedule begins to leak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will get a chance for revenge against the Los Angeles Rams early in the football season, according to FOX 8’s Garland Gillen.
The matchup will be played in Los Angeles in an afternoon, nationally televised game during Week 2 on FOX 8.
When the teams last met, the referees blatantly missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter of the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game.
Rams defender Nikell Robey-Coleman steamrolled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived.
No penalty was called, and the Saints were forced to kick a field goal with enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the game. The NFL changed its replay rules during the offseason to help ensure a mistake like that would not happen again.
Jeff Duncan with Nola.com | The Times-Picayune said the Saints will play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, and the Atlanta Falcons in a primetime game on Thanksgiving.
The full NFL schedule will be release at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
