Safety risks of using peer to peer payment apps, and how to keep your money safe if you do use them

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Some 76 million people use peer to peer payment apps according to CNN.
The apps allow people to send each other money on their phones using their individual bank accounts or credit cards. From splitting bills, to food, and everything in-between, the use of peer to peer cash apps is rapidly growing.
“Like if you’re going to split a pizza or something, you can just say hey, I’ll just Venmo you five dollars for my half," said Abby, a peer to peer app user.
“People have hacked their accounts and were able to get money," said Madison Collins.
Collins is a local banker. She said if you’re going to use the apps, you need to be cautious.
“Look into the settings and make sure that not only your account is private and locked at all times, but the people you’re sending money to, that there account is private," Collins said. "Because if you keep it public, it will keep records and show who, what, when, where and why you’re sending money.”
It’s a safety issue the Southwest Louisiana Better Business Bureau is also aware of.
“Do your research, make sure you have the right app," said Angela Guth.
Guth recommends following basic privacy procedures, such as having a strong password, changing it frequently and never giving it out to anyone without first verifying who they are.
“The cash app company will never send you a request to change your password through an email," Guth said.
She said if you ever think someone has tried to target you to hack into your accounts through one of the apps, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau. People using the apps are often aware of the risks, but many of them say the convenience is worth it.
“I was kind of worried at first, because it was really new at the time, and I didn’t know anyone that had it, but I think it’s a really easy way to transfer money," said Meg, a peer to peer app user.
They do have some advice if you choose to use one of the apps.
“Don’t use the same password you use for all your other things, don’t like have your birthday or your name," said Jennifer, a peer to peer app user.
Some of the apps also have safety tips and warnings on the Better Business Bureau’s website. If you believe your bank account has been hacked, contact your bank and the app immediately.
