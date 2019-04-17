Request to restart jury selection in Cannon trial denied

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana’s 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport has denied Grover Cannon’s request to restart the jury selection process in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Supreme Court temporarily stopped the nearly monthlong selection process after defense attorneys raised issues about the lack of people under the age of 26 in the jury pool.
Although jury selection was moved to Baton Rouge, the trial will take place in Caddo Parish.
Cannon’s lawyers also have filed a request with the Louisiana Supreme Court.
There is no word on when that decision will be made.
