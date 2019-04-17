Report: LSU’s Alleva to resign

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva, widely criticized for his handling of the Coach Will Wade situation, is expected to resign, according to The Baton Rouge Business Report.
“LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva is expected to step down—perhaps as early as today—from the position he has held at the university for more than a decade, a high ranking source within the LSU System tells Daily Report,” the report said.
Reporter Stephanie Riegel, who broke the story for the Business Report, quoted her sources as saying a deal is in the works to replace Alleva with a nationally recognized leader in university athletics in the “coming days."
The Advocate newspaper reports the Alleva decision was reached during an executive session of the LSU Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. “Not all board members were involved and some are miffed and some were not supportive,” the newspaper described a source on the board as saying.
Alleva suspended Wade last month, saying the LSU Head Basketball Coach refused to provide LSU with details about Wade’s alleged involvement in illegal college basketball recruiting.
Published reports say Wade was caught on an FBI wiretap talking about an offer to then-recruit Javonte Smart.
Wade was reinstated this past week, 37 days after being suspended, after LSU says he answered all of the university’s questions and “denied any wrongdoing.”
His suspension caused Wade to miss all of LSU’s games in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
“Coach Wade’s explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU,” Alleva said in reinstating Wade last Sunday. “Accordingly, I have recommended that Coach Wade’s suspension be lifted and that he should be allowed to resume his coaching responsibilities.”
Keep your eye on LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native Scott Woodward as the possible next LSU athletic director, stated a report from The Dallas Morning News.
Alleva has been in the position since 2008. He was formerly the athletics director at Duke University.
According to his online university biography, Alleva’s tenure at LSU was distinguished by a number of significant achievements, including four 10-win seasons and 86 total victories by the football team. The Tigers played in a bowl game in each of his nine gridiron seasons, and LSU finished in the Top 20 seven times in that period. LSU under Alleva's leadership claimed the 2009 baseball national championship and four College World Series berths, the 2015 men's golf national championship, two women's basketball Sweet 16 appearances, five gymnastics Super Six berths, four softball College World Series appearances and 18 NCAA Top 5 finishes indoors and outdoors by the men's and women's track and field teams, according to his LSU bio.
Alleva, who earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Lehigh in 1975, was the quarterback of the football team and team captain in 1974. He also played on the baseball team and served as a graduate assistant football coach, earning an MBA in 1976.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.