Report: LSU’s Alleva to resign

According to his online university biography, Alleva’s tenure at LSU was distinguished by a number of significant achievements, including four 10-win seasons and 86 total victories by the football team. The Tigers played in a bowl game in each of his nine gridiron seasons, and LSU finished in the Top 20 seven times in that period. LSU under Alleva's leadership claimed the 2009 baseball national championship and four College World Series berths, the 2015 men's golf national championship, two women's basketball Sweet 16 appearances, five gymnastics Super Six berths, four softball College World Series appearances and 18 NCAA Top 5 finishes indoors and outdoors by the men's and women's track and field teams, according to his LSU bio.