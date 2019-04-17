Report: LSU wants Woodward for AD

After serving as a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge, Woodward founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-90s, providing strategic policy direction to Fortune 500 corporations, including clients in the education, insurance, and oil industries, according to his A&M online biography. He also worked on behalf of the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, as well as served on the Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.