Report: LSU wants Woodward for AD

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has its eyes on LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native, Scott Woodward, as the possible next LSU athletic director, the USA Today Network reported Wednesday, April 17. 247Sports says it confirmed the USA Today report and added that as LSU targets Woodward for the job, it will name LSU Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry as interim athletic director. Current LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva, who started at LSU in 2008, is expected to resign as early as Wednesday.
WAFB Reporter Kiran Chawla quoted a source as saying the decision to part ways with Alleva was reached during an executive session of the LSU Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.
The source told Chawla that Alleva was given the option of either resigning or being terminated.
Woodward is currently the athletic director at Texas A&M.
A graduate of Catholic High School, Wooward served as the LSU chancellor’s representative to the athletic department from 2000-'04. The Dallas Morning News says Woodward’s “popularity has skyrocketed over the past 18 months.”
“In December 2017, he landed Jimbo Fisher as the Aggie’s football coach, a coup few expected even after news of the potential hire leaked out," the report said.
After serving as a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge, Woodward founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-90s, providing strategic policy direction to Fortune 500 corporations, including clients in the education, insurance, and oil industries, according to his A&M online biography. He also worked on behalf of the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, as well as served on the Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
