Report: LSU hires Woodward as athletic director

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has hired LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native, Scott Woodward, as the next LSU athletic director, the Times-Picayune newspaper reports.
The newspaper said it confirmed the information through sources. LSU has not commented on the report.
Current LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva, who started at LSU in 2008, stepped down from the job Wednesday, April 17 and will transition into a fundraising job with the university.
Woodward is currently the athletic director at Texas A&M.
A graduate of Catholic High School, Wooward served as the LSU chancellor’s representative to the athletic department from 2000-'04. The Dallas Morning News says Woodward’s “popularity has skyrocketed over the past 18 months.”
“In December 2017, he landed Jimbo Fisher as the Aggie’s football coach, a coup few expected even after news of the potential hire leaked out," the report said.
After serving as a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge, Woodward founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-'90s, providing strategic policy direction to Fortune 500 corporations, including clients in the education, insurance and oil industries, according to his A&M online biography. He also worked on behalf of the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, as well as served on the Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
