Prosecutors say they intend to release Robert Kraft day spa video

Prosecutors say they intend to release Robert Kraft day spa video
Kraft's team is accusing prosecutors of violating Kraft's constitutional right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
April 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 2:50 PM

(CNN) – Prosecutors said Wednesday that they intend to release videos in Robert Kraft's case.

Kraft's legal team filed an emergency motion in response to block the release.

The 77-year-old New England Patriots owner, along with 24 other men, are accused of paying for sex acts at a Florida day spa.

Investigators say it was part of a prostitution sting.

Kraft’s team is accusing prosecutors of violating his constitutional right to a fair trial.

His lawyers also accuse prosecutors of going back on their word after indicating in court last week that no footage would be released until a judge makes a ruling.

Kraft's team strongly denies he has done anything illegal.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.