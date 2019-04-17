Pilot killed in AZ helicopter crash identified as Vinton native

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox has confirmed that a pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Arizona has ties to Southwest Louisiana.
According to Fox, the pilot, Rucie Moore, is a Vinton native who still has family in the area.
Arizona authorities say the helicopter crashed around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a field on the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation near Phoenix.
Moore was a professor at a Prescott university. Officials at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University say Moore was chair of the school’s helicopter program. They say Moore was a full-time faculty member at the Prescott campus for about a year and a former U.S. Army helicopter test pilot.
Authorities say a second body has been found at the site of the crash. Tribal fire department officials say the second person was a passenger in the helicopter.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Bell 206B helicopter was on a flight from Falcon Field in Mesa and the cause of the crash will be investigated.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.